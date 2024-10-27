Montserrat’S Newly Elected Government Sword-Into Office

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRADES, Montserrat – The newly elected of Montserrat was sworn-in at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on Friday 25 October 2024. The brief ceremony was held at 5:00p.m with premier and ministers of government making solemn affirmations.

Ministerial portfolios are as follows:

Reuben T. Meade: Premier and of Finance, Local Government Immigration, Regional Affairs, Culture, Tourism, Economic Management, Trade, Information Communication and Digital Transformation

Veronica Dorsett-Hector: Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure, Labour, Transportation, Energy and Ecclesiastical Affairs

John P. Osborne: Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment and Sports

Dr Ingrid Buffonge: Minister of Education, Health, Social Services and Youth Affairs

The leader of the opposition, Paul Lewis, was also sworn in.

Premier Meade announced that Dwayne Hixon will be sworn in as parliamentary secretary in the ministry of agriculture, lands, housing, environment and sports.

The new government was voted into office following the general election held on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

