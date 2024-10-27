Montserrat’S Newly Elected Government Sword-Into Office
Date
10/27/2024 9:04:46 PM
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRADES, Montserrat – The newly elected government of Montserrat was sworn-in at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on Friday 25 October 2024. The brief ceremony was held at 5:00p.m with premier and ministers of government making solemn affirmations.
Ministerial portfolios are as follows:
Reuben T. Meade: Premier and Minister of Finance, Local Government Immigration, Regional Affairs, Culture, Tourism, Economic Management, Trade, Information Communication and Digital Transformation
Veronica Dorsett-Hector: Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure, Labour, Transportation, Energy and Ecclesiastical Affairs
John P. Osborne: Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment and Sports
Dr Ingrid Buffonge: Minister of Education, Health, Social Services and Youth Affairs
The leader of the opposition, Paul Lewis, was also sworn in.
Premier Meade announced that Dwayne Hixon will be sworn in as parliamentary secretary in the ministry of agriculture, lands, housing, environment and sports.
The new government was voted into office following the general election held on Thursday, 24 October 2024.
The post Montserrat's newly elected government sword-into office appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN27102024000232011072ID1108822814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.