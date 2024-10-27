Taiwan Foreign Minister Visits Caribbean, Latin American Allies

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, (TaiwanToday) – Foreign Lin Chia-lung embarked on an 11-day trip to Taiwan's Caribbean and Latin American allies, underscoring the government's dedication to strengthening the country's relationships, the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced.

Appointed as president Lai Ching-te's special envoy, Lin will visit St Vincent and the Grenadines to attend the country's 45th Independence Day celebrations October 27 . The minister will additionally meet with Governor-General Susan D. Dougan and prime minister Ralph Gonsalves to exchange opinions on areas of mutual concern and the direction of future cooperation.

According to the MOFA, foreign minister Lin will also make stops in Guatemala, Saint Lucia, Belize and St Kitts and Nevis, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with leaders and high officials, as well as witness the results of cooperative projects. The ministry added that Lin's wife will accompany him to Guatemala on the invitation of first lady Lucrecia Peinado.

“During the trip, foreign minister Lin will expound on Taiwan's policy to promote mutual prosperity with allies,” MOFA said,“The government is committed to advancing allies' national development and enhancing the well-being of their people through collaboration.”

Taiwan and its Caribbean and Latin American allies enjoy robust bilateral partnerships, with close cooperation in areas spanning agriculture, education, information and communications technology, medical care, public health and women's empowerment.

