KFF: Army Warehouse Fire Controlled

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Fire fighters controlled a fire, which occurred in a warehouse containing furniture and stationery belonging to the army's Local Department located in Mubarkiya camps, said Kuwait Fire Force (KFF). KFF, in a press release, said that KFF Chief Maj. Gen. Talal Al-Roumi and Deputy Chief Brig. Ahmad Humoud were present at the fire site. (pickup previous) ajr

