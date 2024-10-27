Kuwaiti-British Mural At Souq Al-Mubarakiya Marks 125-Year Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The curtains of a Kuwaiti-British mural were raised on Sunday at Souq Al-Mubarakiya to mark 125 years of fruitful relations between the two countries.

In a ceremony organized by the National Council for Culture Arts and Literature (NCCAL) in cooperation with the British Embassy, British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis said this wall painting carries several symbols and meanings between the two sides, mainly the hoopoe which lands in the two countries during its annual migration.

The mural, drawn by British and Kuwaiti artists Megan Russsel and Yusuf Saleh respectively, celebrates the deep-rooted history between the two countries over 125 years, Lewis told KUNA.

The mural also contains some special roses, and pearls Kuwaitis had been famous for, she said, stressing that the UK-Kuwait ties have reciprocal development in varied fields and share fruitful ideas.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Yaseen, head of NCCAL national project, said it is part of a series of mutual projects to paint murals.

The aim of this mural is to boost cultural and artistic levels of artists, and shed light on innovations of Kuwaiti artists and develop their skills, he said.

The second mural is set to be pained at Souq Al-Mubarakiya in weeks, in cooperation with Australia Embassy to Kuwait, he revealed. (end)

