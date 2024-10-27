The St. Regis Riyadh Celebrates First Anniversary

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The St. Regis Riyadh, a beacon of luxury in the heart of the Saudi capital, commemorates its first-year anniversary in an exclusive ceremony at Stella Sky Lounge.







Since its grand opening, the hotel has become synonymous with elegance, offering an unparalleled guest experience rooted in Saudi Arabia's rich heritage.

The signature St. Regis Butler Service is a hallmark of The St. Regis Riyadh, offering a unique guest experience and delivering personalized and impeccable attention to detail, ensuring the utmost satisfaction of every guest.

The St. Regis Riyadh has received numerous honors in a single year, including:

Best Business Hotel in Middle East“Business Traveller Award 2024”, Favorite Luxury Hotel in Riyadh“What's On Awards 2024”, Favorite Lounge in Riyadh for Stella Sky“What's On Awards 2024”, Best Afternoon Tea in Riyadh“Time Out Awards 2024”, Highly Commended spa in Riyadh for St. Regis Spa“What's On Awards 2024”.







The anniversary celebration was a luxurious event, featuring exquisite dining experiences, captivating live entertainment, and exclusive guest offerings. The hotel's commitment to sustainability, aligned with the Saudi Green Initiative's ambitious goal of planting 10 billion trees, added a touch of eco-consciousness to this unforgettable experience at one of the world's most prestigious hotels.

Tags#Riyadh #St. Regis #Stella Sky Lounge