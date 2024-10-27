(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Power of the Ballot Freedom and Joy Bus Tour is crisscrossing the state to energize voters across Georgia during the final week of early voting. Multiple buses are traveling through key regions to mobilize Black communities in barber shops, senior centers, churches, and more. Organized by the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda , the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and a host of other partners, the get-out-the-vote (GOTV) initiative began on the first day of early voting. The Georgia tour is part of NCBCP's broader effort, deploying buses nationwide to strengthen local outreach and

The schedule for Georgia activities from October 26 to October 30 is listed below. All buses depart from the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda's headquarters in the IBEW Building , 501 Pulliam Street, SW, Atlanta. Departure times are indicated in parentheses.

WHO:



Helen Butler, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda/Georgia Black Women's Roundtable

Melanie Campbell , National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Dr. Elsie Cooke-Holmes, National President & Chair of the Board

Darrell Coles, National Coordinator, Black Youth Vote!

Deborah Scott , Georgia Stand Up

Dr. Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Unity 2024 Campaign

Cobb NAACP

Southwest Voters League

RISE

HBCU Green Fund

Equity For All

Churches, Nonprofits, & the Divine Nine

WHAT:



Power of the Ballot Freedom and Joy GOTV Bus Tour to mobilize voters at various activities throughout the State.

Sunday, October 27, 2024

East Point, Georgia (Bus #1)

"Souls to the Polls"

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Impact Church

2323 Sylvan Road

Sponsor: Georgia Stand Up

(Bus #1 departs 9 AM)

Atlanta, Georgia (Bus #2)

"Get on Board - Souls to the Polls"

11:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Flipper Temple AME Church

580 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard

Sponsors: Churches, Nonprofits, Divine Nine

(Bus #2 departs 11:00 AM)

Marietta, Georgia

Cobb County Civic Center

12:30 PM - 4:00 PM

"Souls to the Polls - Press Conference/Canvassing"

548 South Marietta Parkway

Food/Entertainment

Sponsors: Cobb NAACP, Divine Nine, Churches

HOW:

To contact a coordinator call or text 818.613.9521 or email [email protected].

ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA/GA BLACK WOMEN'S ROUNDTABLE

The Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda (People's Agenda)

is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Founded by the late civil rights leader Dr. Joseph Lowery, the organization is led by board chair Rev. J. A. Milner and executive director, Helen Butler. It operates with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange, and Savannah. The organization's woman's initiative, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable. This intergenerational leadership development, mentoring, and empowerment arm focuses on advocating for justice and equitable public policies for Black women and girls.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COALITION ON BLACK CIVIC PARTICIPATION (NCBCP)

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a leading organization dedicated to increasing Black civic engagement, political participation, and economic empowerment. Founded in 1976, the NCBCP's mission is to create sustainable, impactful change by fostering inclusive and diverse leadership and policy advocacy that centers the needs of Black communities across the U.S. The Black Women's Roundtable is an empowerment program from the

NCBCP.

Contact: Edrea Davis

Email: [email protected]

Phone/Text: 818.613.9521

SOURCE Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda

