Landmark Ruling Grants Inheritance Rights To Woman In Bajaur

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar High Court has ruled in favor of the mother of renowned journalist Abdullah Jan, securing her rightful inheritance from her late father's estate. Six years ago, she took action after her brothers refused her claim, which was filed through a writ petition by advocate Sameenullah. This case marks a precedent in Bajaur following the FATA merger.

According to Abdullah Jan, his mother initially sought her inheritance through a traditional Pashtun jirga. However, not only did her brothers deny her rightful share, but they also severed ties with her.



Abdullah shared,“The High Court has now directed local authorities, including the district patwari and tehsildar, to ensure my mother's rightful portion of the property from her brothers.”

Also Read: Suicide Blast Targets Security Checkpost in Mir Ali, Leaving Six Dead and Several Injured

Reflecting on her struggle, Abdullah mentioned,“It wasn't easy for my mother. She faced many challenges but firmly believed this was her rightful share, as granted by the Quran. She often said that those who don't fight for their rights are at fault. It was a historic day, and she was in court to hear the judgment herself.”

The property in question, which her late father left behind, consists of 60 kanals of land, currently held by her two brothers. Abdullah noted that his mother's share will be 8 kanals, a legally and religiously recognized entitlement in accordance with Sharia law.