OPAQ Organizes Inter School Quiz Competitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Onattukara Pravasi Association Qatar (OPAQ) organized an Inter School Quiz competition 'INDIA@100 Quiz 2024' Season 3 for secondary school students across the Indian in Qatar. The program was conducted in ICC Ashoka Hall on October 24, 2024.

Quiz master Mansoor Moideen conducted the quiz in which 31 teams from 13 prominent Indian schools participated and six schools Doha Modern Indian School, Olive International School, MES Indian School, Abu Hamour branch, Rajagiri Public School, Noble International School, DPS-Modern Indian School, were selected for the final round.

The ever-rolling trophy for OPAQ Quiz Competition 'INDIA@100' season-3 and the first position were grabbed by shining stars Abdul Qawi and Mohammed Bassam from MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Br. The second position and third position were swayed by Aleen Chakraborty and Imaad Hussain from DPS Modern Indian School, and Mohammad Ehtasham and Divya Sumukh Khandekar from Doha Modern Indian School respectively.

A socio-cultural organization established in 2009, associated with Indian cultural center under the aegis of the Embassy of India Qatar, OPAQ has around 500 members from four southern district parts of Kerala.

The event was held in the presence of chief guest Sachin Dinakar Sankpal, First Secretary Education and Culture Embassy of India to Qatar, and guests of honor AP Manikandan, ICC President; Thaha Muhamad, IBPC President ; Mohankumar, General Secretary ICC; Hariprasanth Varma, film star; Abraham Joseph, Secretary ICC and Opaq Advisory member; Sajeev Sathyaseelan, MC member ICC and Opaq Advisory board; Sathyanaryan Reddy, MC member ICC and Sajith from Al Rawabi groups Tittle Sponsor of the event.

While Jayasree Suresh, President OPAQ, presided the function, Prasanth C G, General Secretary OPAQ delivered the welcome note. OPAQ community and members of associated organizations attended the function.

Vaishnavi Suresh, who is a family member of Opaq, was honored at the event for winning the Golden Tunes musical reality show recently held in Qatar.

The event was hosted by Druvi Vishnu and Juli Sreejith, Program Coordinator, of the event proposed a vote of thanks. The Quiz contest was trailed by cultural programs, felicitation, and prize distribution ceremony.