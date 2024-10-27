US spies wish to maintain missile sanctions on Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Pentagon and the US Intelligence Community (IC) have urged caution regarding the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine, advising against allowing the country to use American-supplied weaponry to strike deeper into Russian territory. This recommendation was highlighted in a report by Fox News, citing an unnamed official familiar with the situation.



According to the analysis presented, permitting Ukraine to deploy US-supplied ATACMS missiles would unlikely yield any strategic advantage while significantly heightening the risk of escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow. The Kremlin has made it clear that it would view such strikes as a coordinated attack involving both the US and Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has asserted that Ukraine lacks the capability to conduct these strikes independently and would rely on targeting intelligence provided by NATO allies.



On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin indicated that Russia has repositioned its aircraft to bases located beyond the 300-kilometer range of the ATACMS missiles. As a result, relaxing restrictions on their deployment would have little effect on the current military landscape.



The unnamed US official articulated that allowing Ukraine to employ American missiles for long-range operations would be an imprudent move, considering Russia's nuclear capabilities. “It would be irresponsible if we didn’t take into account what Russia would do,” the official emphasized, noting that Russia is a nuclear power capable of significant retaliation, posing threats to both Ukraine and the United States.



Additionally, the IC has warned that Moscow is likely to reposition its military assets out of range if Ukraine is granted full access to ATACMS. Furthermore, Ukrainian stockpiles of these missiles are reportedly running low, and any transfers from US military reserves could jeopardize American military readiness, raising further concerns about the implications of such a decision.



As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, the US government's cautious stance reflects an ongoing effort to balance support for Ukraine while mitigating the risks of direct confrontation with Russia. This nuanced approach underscores the complexities of modern warfare and the intricate web of international relations that influence military strategy.

