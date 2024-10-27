Putin makes remarks on Trump’s ‘connection’ to Russia

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has refuted recent claims suggesting he has been in contact with former President Donald since the latter’s term ended in 2021. These allegations were notably highlighted in a new book by American journalist Bob Woodward, which asserts that Trump secretly communicated with Putin on seven occasions after leaving office.



During a press conference following the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Putin responded to NBC journalist Keir Simmons, who inquired about the purported private conversations between the two. Putin emphasized that the topic of Trump’s alleged connections with Russia has been a recurring theme in the media. He referenced past investigations conducted in the United States, stating that they ultimately led to a consensus, including from the US Congress, that the accusations were baseless. “There were no contacts back then, and there are none now,” he affirmed.



The roots of these suspicions can be traced back to the aftermath of Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election when US intelligence agencies accused Russia of interfering in the electoral process to benefit Trump and undermine Hillary Clinton's campaign. However, a comprehensive investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there was no evidence of collusion or coordination between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.



In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump characterized the collusion allegations as a politically motivated excuse from his opponents to explain Clinton’s defeat. “That started off as an excuse for why she lost an election that a lot of people thought she should have won,” he noted, adding that Clinton’s loss was decisive across many states.



Putin’s comments underscore a long-standing narrative of mutual denials regarding Russian involvement in American politics, while also highlighting the contentious nature of political discourse surrounding the Trump presidency. As both figures navigate their respective political landscapes, the implications of these discussions continue to resonate, particularly as the upcoming presidential election approaches.

