Canada’s Trudeau receives ‘deadline’ to resign

Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau is under mounting pressure from within his own Liberal Party, as over 20 MPs have penned a letter urging him to step down or face "consequences." The lawmakers have set a deadline of October 28 for Trudeau to respond to their call for a leadership change, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with his leadership. Wayne Long, a Liberal MP, stated, "What's best for our party is a change of leadership," signaling a significant divide within the party.



Despite this internal dissent, Trudeau has publicly maintained that the Liberal Party is “strong and united.” He has reiterated his intention to lead the party into the next federal election scheduled for 2025. However, Trudeau’s popularity has waned significantly during his nine years in office. Recent data from the CBC Poll Tracker indicates that the Conservative Party holds a substantial 19-point lead over the ruling Liberals, highlighting the challenges Trudeau faces as he aims for a fourth mandate.



While the letter from the dissenting MPs accounts for only about a sixth of the party's 152-member caucus, its existence marks a notable setback for a prime minister already struggling with declining approval ratings. The MPs who signed the letter remain anonymous, indicating a reluctance to openly confront Trudeau, but their discontent adds to the challenges he must navigate.



Trudeau’s tenure has been marred by various crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing economic difficulties. A recent parliamentary report revealed that inflation and rising interest rates have significantly diminished Canadians' purchasing power, particularly affecting lower-income households. This economic backdrop has fueled dissatisfaction among constituents, further complicating Trudeau's leadership.



According to a report by Politico, some anti-Trudeau MPs argue that his “personality” has become a distraction from more pressing issues. This sentiment comes at a time when Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has consistently dominated Canadian opinion polls, positioning him as Trudeau’s primary rival in the political landscape.



As the October 28 deadline approaches, the pressure on Trudeau to reassess his leadership strategy intensifies, raising questions about the future of his administration and the direction of the Liberal Party. The unfolding political dynamics could lead to significant changes in Canada’s leadership structure in the coming months.

