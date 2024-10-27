Putin addresses Trump missile warnings

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has addressed remarks made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently claimed that he had threatened to strike Moscow during their conversations. During a press conference held after the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Putin stated that he “doesn’t remember” any such discussion with Trump, suggesting that these types of statements are typical for the heated atmosphere of a U.S. election campaign.



When asked about Trump’s assertion, Putin commented that attempting to threaten Russia is not only counterproductive but also “pointless.” He expressed skepticism regarding the seriousness of political statements made in the context of an election, urging observers not to take such comments too literally. “I don’t remember such a conversation with Mr. Trump,” he remarked, implying that the charged nature of the current U.S. political landscape leads to exaggerated claims.



Earlier this week, Trump recounted an alleged conversation with Putin during a meeting with editors from the Wall Street Journal. In his narrative, Trump claimed to have warned Putin that if Russia took military action against Ukraine, the U.S. would respond with overwhelming force, stating, “You’re going to be hit so hard, and I’m going to take those f**king domes right off your head.” The comment appeared to confuse the Kremlin with St. Basil’s Cathedral, located nearby.



Trump has frequently asserted that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have occurred had he remained in office beyond 2020. He has also claimed that he could swiftly negotiate a resolution to the war if re-elected, reiterating his belief in his ability to influence international affairs.



Putin’s dismissal of Trump’s comments reflects the complex and often adversarial nature of U.S.-Russia relations, particularly in the context of domestic political dynamics. As both leaders navigate their respective political landscapes, their statements and the narratives surrounding them continue to resonate within the broader discourse on global security and diplomacy.

MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108822022