Sybiha Arrives In RSA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has arrived in the Republic of South Africa for an official visit.

On October 27-28, Sybiha will hold a series of negotiations with high-ranking officials in South Africa in anticipation of important international events, as reported by Ukrinform, citing the of Foreign Affairs .

During the visit, meetings are scheduled with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, and other official representatives of the RSA. Sybiha will also engage with the expert community, leading analytical centers, and academic staff from the University of Pretoria, as well as leaders of South African business associations and the Ukrainian community.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister will focus primarily on developing political dialogue and cooperation between Ukraine and South Africa. He will also promote the Peace Formula as the only path to a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace, interact in the context of South Africa's presidency of the G20 in 2025, and coordinate positions ahead of several significant international events.

This visit to the RCA concludes Sybiha's diplomatic tour of several Arab and African countries, during which he has already visited Oman, Angola, and Egypt in recent days.