76-Year-Old Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, a woman sustained injuries as a result of enemy shelling. Law enforcement officers have initiated an investigation.

That is according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“The investigation revealed that on October 26 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Russian conducted an air strike on the village of Malynivka in the Chuhuiv district. The storage facilities of the sustained damage. There were no casualties. Additionally, yesterday at approximately 22:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district with artillery. A 76-year-old woman was injured, and residential buildings were damaged,” the statement says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations were launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors and police investigators are documenting war crimes committed by the Russian military.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 116 people, including six children, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borova sectors in the Kharkiv region overnight.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office