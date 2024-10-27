(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Russia to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit taking place in Kazan from October 22 to 24. This event is particularly significant for the United Nations, as the BRICS coalition comprises countries that represent nearly half of the global population, according to a spokesperson for the UN.



Leaders from various nations have convened in Kazan for the summit, which has been highlighted as a critical forum for international dialogue. Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the Secretary-General, emphasized the importance of this gathering during a press conference on Tuesday. He noted that the Secretary-General plans to engage in multiple bilateral meetings with attending leaders, which will serve to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster dialogue on pressing global issues.



Haq's comments came in response to criticisms from Ukrainian officials regarding Guterres' presence at the BRICS Summit, especially considering that he did not attend a recent peace conference in Switzerland focused on Ukraine. This omission has led to questions about the Secretary-General's priorities and his stance on the ongoing conflict.



The deputy spokesperson clarified that it is "standard practice" for the Secretary-General to participate in meetings of organizations with substantial memberships, such as the G7 and G20. During the BRICS Summit, Guterres is expected to reaffirm his established positions on the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace, and he will also address issues related to freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.



Earlier this year, Switzerland hosted a gathering centered around Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s peace proposal—a ten-point plan that has been met with skepticism from Moscow, which labeled it as unrealistic. Notably, Russia was not invited to that meeting, and the event has been widely viewed as unsuccessful, yielding no tangible outcomes.



As Guterres engages with BRICS leaders in Kazan, the summit is likely to facilitate discussions on a range of critical issues, potentially influencing the global dialogue on peace, security, and cooperation in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions.D MORE: BRICS building more democratic multipolar world order – Putin: BRICS Summit as it happened

MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108821840