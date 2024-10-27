(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is poised to make a significant leap in its military capabilities. The country is considering the purchase of advanced Italian aircraft for its armed forces. This move could reshape Brazil's air power and strengthen its ties with Italy.



The Brazilian is exploring the of Leonardo M-346 jets. These aircraft would serve both the Brazilian Air Force and Navy. The deal, if finalized, would involve 24 for the Air Force and at least six for the Navy.



These Italian-made jets are not just any ordinary aircraft. They are advanced trainers capable of light combat roles. The M-34 can prepare pilots for flying the latest fighter jets. It can also carry out attack missions when needed.



Brazil's interest in these planes stems from a pressing need. The country must replace its aging AMX light attack aircraft. These older jets were also developed with Italian cooperation. The M-346 offers a modern and cost-effective solution to this problem.







The potential deal goes beyond mere aircraft procurement. It could boost Brazil's domestic defense industry. The plan includes equipping the jets with Brazilian-made electronic systems and weapons. This approach would create jobs and enhance local technological capabilities.



Discussions about this deal are set to take place at the highest levels. Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet soon. The G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro provides the backdrop for these crucial talks.



However, the aircraft deal is just one part of a broader conversation. The leaders will also discuss renewable energy and trade agreements. Italy aims to become a key entry point for Brazilian exports to Europe.

Brazil Eyes Italian Jets: A New Chapter in Defense Modernization

For Brazil, this deal represents more than just new planes. It's a step towards modernizing its entire defense strategy. The M-346 jets would complement Brazil's recent acquisition of Swedish Gripen fighters. Together, these aircraft would form a formidable air defense network.



The potential impact of this deal extends beyond military circles. It could strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Brazil and Italy. This partnership might open doors for further cooperation in various sectors.







As Brazil considers this significant purchase, many factors come into play. The cost, technology transfer, and long-term benefits all weigh heavily in the decision-making process. The outcome of these discussions could shape Brazil's military capabilities for years to come.



This potential deal highlights Brazil's ambition on the world stage. It shows the country's commitment to maintaining a modern and capable military force. As negotiations progress, the world watches with keen interest to see how this chapter in Brazil's defense modernization unfolds.

MENAFN27102024007421016031ID1108821710