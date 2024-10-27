Significant number of peace advocates exist within Israel

(MENAFN) Before Hamas secured a victory in the Palestinian parliamentary of 2006, there existed a significant number of peace advocates within Israel. However, the catastrophic events of October 7, 2023, marked a crucial shift, heightening the ongoing conflict and exacerbating hostilities. Despite recent normalization agreements between Israel and various Arab nations, the situation in the Middle East is evidently deteriorating, threatening regional stability. A year after the Hamas attacks, Tel Aviv's pursuit of vengeance seems to have returned the country to a prolonged state of siege, edging it closer to an existential crisis.



Historically, Israeli society has included many proponents of peace. Yet, since Hamas's electoral success in 2006 and its refusal to renounce violence, the pattern of rocket attacks against Israel has continued unabated. This persistent violence has steadily diminished public support within Israel for a withdrawal from the West Bank. The horrors witnessed on October 7 sparked a strong resolve among many Israelis, including Prime Minister Netanyahu's critics, to continue fighting until a definitive victory is secured.



Now, one year following the most lethal attacks on Jews since the Holocaust, the Middle East finds itself engulfed in an increasingly severe and unimaginable conflict. This has compelled Israel to revert to a besieged state, reminiscent of the struggles it faced for decades post-independence in 1948. During that period, UN mediation successfully facilitated a ceasefire after an assault from five Arab nations on the fledgling state. Over the years, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have adeptly mitigated threats, yet the ongoing wars of attrition, particularly in Gaza and southern Lebanon, carry profound and lasting consequences.



At this juncture, all parties engaged in this seemingly escalating conflict since October have incurred significant losses, rendering a peaceful resolution increasingly elusive. This protracted struggle has evolved into what may now be Israel's longest conflict in history, raising critical questions about the capacity of Israeli society, Palestinians, and their Arab neighbors to endure this new "normal."



The Abraham Accords, an alternative peace initiative championed by Donald Trump that aimed to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states in 2020, have ultimately emerged as little more than a fleeting glimmer of hope. By sidelining the Palestinian narrative and promoting normalization across the region, these accords inadvertently empowered Hamas to undermine the peace process. The complexities inherent in this situation highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive approach that genuinely addresses the fundamental issues at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

