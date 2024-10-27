عربي


Mirwaiz Pays Tributes To Late Moulana Abbas Ansari

Mirwaiz Pays Tributes To Late Moulana Abbas Ansari


10/27/2024 2:06:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late leader and founder of the Ittehad
    Muslimeen, Moulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari, on his second death anniversary. He highlighted the late Moulana's multifaceted religious, milli and Political contributions.

    In his tributes, Mirwaiz said that Moulana Ansari steadfastly upheld his principles and stance from the very beginning and actively participated in the movement for the recovery of the Moye Muqaddas – the sacred relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) under the leadership of the Shaheed-e-Millat and strived for the welfare and dignified life of the Kashmiri people.

    As per a statement issued, he said that since the inception of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), the late leader stood by them with unwavering resolve at every stage and was a companion in OIC meetings until his demise.

    Mirwaiz said that Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, the late leader's successor and son, continues to follow in his father's footsteps and advocates for truth and justice.

    Meanwhile, on the directions of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a high-level delegation visited Nadigam Budgam to convey Mirwaiz's message of sympathy and solidarity to the family and relatives of the late Dr Shahnawaz, who tragically lost his life in last week's devastating incident.

    On this occasion, Mirwaiz expressed his condolences over the phone to the young son of the deceased, Mohsin Shahnawaz, and conveyed his sorrow regarding this irreplaceable loss.

    The delegation recited Fathiha for the deceased and prayed for Jannat
      Firdous to Dr Shahnawaz.

Kashmir Observer

