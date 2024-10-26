KAFED Inks Loan, Grant Deals With Benin, Yemen
10/26/2024 7:09:45 PM
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed two loan accords with Benin and a grant agreement with the Yemeni government on the fringes of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
KFAED said in statement on Saturday that the fund would lend Benin KD 4.5 million for a water project.
The accord was signed by Benin's Minister of Economy and Finance Romuald Wadagni and KFAED's Acting Director General Walid Al-Bahr.
The fund is granting Yemen KD 300,000 for renovating a hospital. (One KD=USD 3.2). (end)
