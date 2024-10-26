On UN Day, Resident Coordinator Stresses Agency's Commitment To Supporting Jordan's Progress, Stability

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The UN on Thursday marked the 79th anniversary of its founding, the UN Day, by highlighting its ongoing role in promoting global peace, development, and cooperation since 1945.

The UN continues to provide an essential for addressing shared challenges, such as poverty, inequality and climate change, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a statement, UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sheri Ritsema-Anderson said: "Commemorating this day underscores the UN's continuous achievements and contributions during difficult times, especially amidst the horrific wave of violence and bloodshed that has erupted in the Middle East since October 7, 2023, leading to an ongoing escalation."

She added: "On behalf of the 29 UN agencies operating in Jordan, I take this opportunity on the UN Day to reaffirm our commitment and support to the Kingdom and its people in their pursuit of shared goals at the local and international levels."

Regional events pose "immense" challenges to the Kingdom, Ritsema-Anderson said, expressing the UN's commitment to supporting Jordan's progress and stability.

She pointed out that the work of UN agencies is fully aligned with Jordan's national priorities and closely tied to the country's political, economic, and administrative reforms, in partnership with the government and national stakeholders.

Ritsema-Anderson noted that the UN will continue to be a partner to Jordan in meeting the needs of Palestinian and Syrian refugees that the Kingdom hosts then "generously," and in sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

"This day reminds us of the shared responsibility we all have, the national and local government, the UN, civil society, local communities, and individuals, to work together effectively to build pathways towards a more inclusive and prosperous future. We all have a responsibility to create a better world," she said.

The UN official pointed out that UN efforts reflect the agency's strong partnership with the Kingdom in driving positive and sustainable change across all sectors.

On UN Day, she reiterated the commitment to supporting Jordan's journey towards peace, resilience, and shared prosperity for all.