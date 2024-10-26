Pleasant Weather Forecast Over 2 Days-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 26 (Petra) - Saturday will see a slight rise in temperatures, yet still below their seasonal levels. The weather will be pleasant almost countrywide, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) update.In its report, the JMD said another slight rise in mercury is forecast Sunday, and the weather will be pleasant across the Kingdom.The weather on Monday and Tuesday will be fair nationwide with southeasterly, moderate winds, the department pointed out.Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 11?, while the port city of Aqaba will reach a charming 32? during the day, sliding to 21? at night.