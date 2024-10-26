Russian Army Kills 583 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 583 children were killed, two of them within the past day. One child was killed in Kyiv and one in Dnipro.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“As of the morning of October 26, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 583 children were killed and more than 1,655 sustained injuries of varying severity. Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk region - 595, Kharkiv region - 454, Dnipropetrovsk region - 183, Kherson region - 181, Kyiv region - 133, Zaporizhzhia region - 145,” the report says.

In total, more than 2,238 children have been affected by the war.

Russia must be held to account: Brink responds to Russian drone attack on

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on October 25, a 14-year-old girl was killed as a result of Russia's drone attack on Kyiv; a 14-year-old girl was killed during the Russian army's shelling of Dnipro. Four children were injured: two boys and two girls. In addition, on October 25, an 11-year-old boy was injured as the Russian military dropped an explosive on a civilian car in the Kherson district of the Kherson region.

As reported, on October 23, six Ukrainian children and their mothers were brought back from the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.