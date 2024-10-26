Poland heavily criticizes Ukraine over hiding information

(MENAFN) Poland has expressed frustration over Ukraine's refusal to grant access to classified aspects of President Vladimir Zelensky’s recently unveiled "victory plan," labeling the decision as unreasonable and misguided. Deputy Foreign Teofil Bartoszewski articulated these concerns following Zelensky's presentation of a comprehensive roadmap aimed at achieving victory in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The plan consists of five publicly available points and three classified components.



The public elements of the plan include significant demands such as an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and the lifting of restrictions on the use of foreign-made long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory. Additionally, Zelensky called for the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian soil, among other strategic measures.



While the classified provisions remain under wraps, Mikhail Podoliak, a senior adviser to Zelensky, provided some insight, indicating that these secret elements encompass a list of strategic targets, an actionable plan, and specifications regarding the types of weapons necessary for executing long-range attacks against Russia.



This opaque approach has generated dissatisfaction in Poland, a country that has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the onset of hostilities. In an interview with Radio ZET, Bartoszewski criticized the Ukrainian government's decision as "inappropriate behavior" that "leads nowhere." He reminded listeners of Poland's extensive support for Ukraine, including the provision of tanks and planes, as well as its role as a political advocate for Kyiv.



Adding to the dialogue, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that although many Western nations support the goals of Zelensky’s plan, there is a palpable lack of enthusiasm due to the grim realities on the front lines and "enormous war fatigue." He pointed out that the roadmap proposed by Kyiv does not provide a "clear bright light" that could instantly change the situation or resolve Ukraine's myriad challenges.

MENAFN26102024000045015687ID1108820468