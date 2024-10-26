(MENAFN) Reports from the Spanish newspaper El Pais indicate a troubling trend within the Ukrainian military, where servicemen are increasingly refusing orders and abandoning their posts. This behavior is reportedly driven by frustration with their leadership, whom they accuse of assigning what they describe as “suicide missions.” The situation is particularly acute among from four brigades stationed near the heavily contested settlement of Kurakhovo in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic.



According to several Ukrainian officers interviewed by El Pais, the overall sentiment among the is one of despair, with many expressing concerns that the future of the war appears grim for their interests due to a lack of reinforcements. One officer articulated the demoralizing conditions faced by the soldiers, stating, “Why are we retreating? Because we have no rotations, we don’t rest, we are demoralized.” This growing problem has resulted in a notable increase in soldiers fleeing their positions.



An illustrative account comes from an officer who recounted the experience of a comrade nicknamed “England,” who had fought tirelessly on the front lines through various regions, including Robotino, Soledar, and Kherson. Exhausted and without any respite, this soldier ultimately decided to abandon his post. “He was exhausted, he couldn’t take it anymore, and the commanders didn’t give him a break. A few days ago he left, just like that,” the officer said.



Another serviceman, identified as Churbanov, emphasized that the shortage of personnel is the most significant challenge currently facing the Ukrainian military. He noted that many servicemen are required to remain in their positions for up to three months without rest or rotation, exacerbating the already high levels of stress and fatigue.

