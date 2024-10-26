Russian Strike On Dnipro: Death Toll Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipro, the body of a woman has been discovered under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian military strikes. This marks the fourth victim of the nighttime attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"A body has been found under the rubble of the destroyed building in Dnipro. This is the fourth victim of the nighttime attack," he wrote.

Interior Ihor Klymenko added that the strike on the residential building in Dnipro resulted in the deaths of the wife and daughter of a police investigator, while his younger daughter was rescued.

As previously reported, overnight the enemy launched three missile strikes on Dnipro. Twenty people were injured, and four people, including a 14-year-old child, were killed. Police documented the destruction of buildings at three locations in Dnipro. More than 10 apartment buildings, two private houses, medical facility buildings, a garage, and thirty civilian vehicles were damaged.