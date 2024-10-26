Russian Strike On Dnipro: Death Toll Rises To Four
Date
10/26/2024 7:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipro, the body of a woman has been discovered under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian military strikes. This marks the fourth victim of the nighttime attack.
This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, as conveyed by Ukrinform.
"A body has been found under the rubble of the destroyed building in Dnipro. This is the fourth victim of the nighttime attack," he wrote.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko added that the strike on the residential building in Dnipro resulted in the deaths of the wife and daughter of a police investigator, while his younger daughter was rescued.
Read also: Two people killed
, one injured due
to Russian shelling
in Kherson region
As previously reported, overnight the enemy launched three missile strikes on Dnipro. Twenty people were injured, and four people, including a 14-year-old child, were killed. Police documented the destruction of buildings at three locations in Dnipro. More than 10 apartment buildings, two private houses, medical facility buildings, a garage, and thirty civilian vehicles were damaged.
MENAFN26102024000193011044ID1108820377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.