Two Iranian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Occupation Strikes - Military

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Iranian military said Saturday that two were killed in the Israeli occupation's overnight air strikes that targeted the country's military bases.

In a press release, the military said two of its soldiers were killed while intercepting the Israeli aggression, adding that further information would be revealed soon.

Iranian authorities said an Israeli occupation had targeted several locations and caused limited damage. (end)

