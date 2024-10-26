Two Iranian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Occupation Strikes - Military
Date
10/26/2024 7:08:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Iranian military said Saturday that two soldiers were killed in the Israeli occupation's overnight air strikes that targeted the country's military bases.
In a press release, the military said two of its soldiers were killed while intercepting the Israeli Occupation aggression, adding that further information would be revealed soon.
Iranian authorities said an Israeli occupation airstrike had targeted several locations and caused limited damage. (end)
mw
MENAFN26102024000071011013ID1108820358
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.