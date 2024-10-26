Pakistan-Russia Joint Anti-Terrorism Drill Concludes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Pakistan-Russia joint counter-terrorism exercise, Druzhba-VII, concluded on Friday at the National Counter Center (NCTC) in Pabbi.

The two-week-long exercise, which began on October 13, included special forces from the Pakistan and a contingent of 54 Russian troops.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the participants engaged in intensive training drills and counter-terrorism techniques throughout the exercise.

The exercise showcased professionalism as from both countries improved counter-terrorism drills and techniques.

The joint exercise aimed to boost military cooperation and strengthen the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Russia.

This comes as Pakistan faces escalating tensions, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where militants have increasingly targeted Pakistani officers, foreign nationals, and civilians.

These regions have become focal points of rising violence, raising concerns about national security and stability.

The surge in militant attacks, coupled with cross-border threats, has led to heightened security measures and counter-terrorism operations.

The joint exercises with Russia underscore Pakistan's ongoing efforts to fortify its counter-terrorism capabilities amidst this volatile situation. Strengthened cooperation and tactical refinement are essential in addressing the emerging threats posed by militants across the region.

