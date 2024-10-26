Stock Markets Become Cautious
10/26/2024 4:10:04 AM
Indices
The trio of major US indices, the S&P500, Nasdaq100 and Dow Jones, lost ground after six weeks of gains. The first two found a base for growth in the second half of the week on the back of strong reports from technology companies. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones was methodically sold off after bottoming out at the end of last month.
