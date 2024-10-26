Iran's Aviation Authority Suspends All Flights Until Further Notice
10/26/2024 12:25:19 AM
TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced on Saturday the suspension of all flights until further notice after the Israeli Occupation airstrikes on several targets in the country.
"All flights have been canceled until further notice," CAO Spokesman Jafar Yazarlu said in a brief statement.
Earlier, Iran's Fars news agency have reported that a number of Iranian military sites in the capital Tehran were attacked by Israeli occupation in the wee hours of Saturday.
It noted that preliminary reports indicate that a number of military sites in western and southwestern Tehran were targeted by "the Zionist entity" in the assault.
For its part, the Israeli occupation army stated that its warplanes have carried out several airstrikes on "precise military targets in Iran". (pick up previous)
