ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC Triumph 3-1 Over Kerala Blasters To Shine In Southern Rivalry

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Oct 25 (IANS) Edgar Mendez struck a brace as Bengaluru FC notched their fifth win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, handing Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC a clinical 3-1 defeat at the Jawaharlal Nehru here on Friday night.

In an encounter in which the Blues conceded their first goal of the campaign, Bengaluru held their nerves and capitalised upon the openings to break through the Kerala Blasters FC backline and inflict upon them a loss in front of a rousing home crowd.

The Gerard Zaragoza-coached side laid the foundation of this incredible outing within the first 10 minutes of the clash. Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz has been a bundle of energy for them upfront this season and it was his relentless high-press that handed them the integral lead in the eighth minute.

As Kerala Blasters FC aimed to build attacks gradually from the back, Diaz charged up ahead with sheer pace to pressurise Pritam Kotal into losing possession. The former Kerala Blasters forward then carefully dribbled the ball ahead and lobbed it over goalkeeper Som Kumar to get his team ahead in the game. Bengaluru FC's joy was short-lived though as defender Rahul Bheke's foul on Kwame Peprah inside the penalty box at the brink of the half-time handed Kerala Blasters FC a reprieve. Jesus Jimenez fired the ball into the top left corner from the spot to equalise the scores.

The visitors' trump card Edgar Mendez unleashed full throttle in the second essay of the play. Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera has been critical for Bengaluru FC in earning fouls from goal-scoring positions this season. One such instance led to a melee inside the box in the 74th minute. However, Mendez, placed right at the centre of the 18-yard area, was at the correct place at the correct time to simply slot the ball past a disoriented defence into the bottom right corner to regain the lead.

Bengaluru FC resorted to protecting their lead in the final 20 minutes, but they weren't hesitant to hit Kerala Blasters FC on the counter either. In the fourth minute of the added time of the second half, Bengaluru FC broke into a quick offensive move and it culminated with Mohamed Salah trusting Mendez with an outside-of-the-box effort to bag Bengaluru FC's third goal of the night.

Mendez didn't disappoint, showing exceptional shooting accuracy to put the ball at the centre of the goal from a distance to get Bengaluru FC the coveted win and the bragging rights of the Southern Rivalry.

Bengaluru FC will next be seen playing against FC Goa on November 2, whereas Kerala Blasters FC are set to square off against Mumbai City FC on November 3.