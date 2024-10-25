Report: Robots Are Revolutionizing Hospitality Nightfood Holdings Inc.'S (NGTF) Game-Changing Automation Gameplan Revealed

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The International Federation of Robotics released its latest report on the state of the robotics industry, showing a 30% surge in sales in 2023 to over 205,000 units

The surge aligns perfectly with Nightfood Holdings recent acquisitions focused on the booming robotics in hospitality Nightfood acquired Future Hospitality Ventures earlier this year and is acquiring the world-renowned Los Angeles Cooking School, training chefs and foodservice operators in the implementation of robotics, supplied through an innovative“Robotics-as-a-Service” business model

As hospitality businesses grapple with labor shortages and rising operational costs, a single stark reality has set in:

automate or die.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (“IFR”), two industries are spearheading the adoption of robotics: logistics and hospitality. The Germany-based organization's

recent report

on the industry showed sales surged 30% globally to more than 205,000 units in 2023.

Sales of hospitality robots surged by 31% in 2023, with over 54,000 units deployed worldwide last year. This trend is expected to accelerate as supply in the hospitality labor market is woefully unable to keep pace with demand.

In the U.S., that labor shortfall has led to soaring operational expenses, making automation a requirement for survival. Out of necessity, restaurants and hotels have begun turning to robotics to handle a variety of tasks, from food delivery and room service to customer interactions. Hotels and restaurants need to provide consistent and exceptional service 24/7. Without automation, that is becoming increasingly impossible to do while maintaining profits and prices acceptable to consumers.

For these reasons, many believe the hospitality industry in 2025 will enter the“automate or die” phase.

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF)

is positioned at the forefront of the hospitality automation revolution. Through strategic acquisitions such as Future Hospitality Ventures and the Los Angeles Cooking School, Nightfood is placing a big bet that automation is the future of the industry.

Future Hospitality Ventures was acquired by

Nightfood

earlier this year. The company is pioneering the introduction of robotic solutions into restaurants and hotels through an innovative and highly profitable business model: Robotics-as-a-Service. As the entire industry is being forced to undergo a tectonic shift to automation, the timing seems perfect. Robotics and automation enhance the quality and efficiency of food preparation, delivery and customer service. Hospitality businesses failing to automate these routine tasks will be unable to maintain profitability and be priced out of the market.

Synergistically, Nightfood's pending acquisition of the world-renowned Los Angeles Cooking School in an all-stock transaction reveals a brilliant strategy. The school will lead the way in training chefs and other kitchen staff to optimally automate and benefit from the coming robotics revolution, while Future Hospitality provides the robotics on their highly profitable and cash-efficient Robotics-as-a-Service business model.

Nightfood's synergistic gameplan and strategic moves position the company as a potential breakout player in the landscape of hospitality 2.0. The hospitality industry is inherently change resistant, but it's becoming obvious that“the old way” is no longer an option. As global mega-trends force the industry to implement automation solutions, Nightfood is poised as the savior and the solution.

Delivering low barriers to entry, world-class training, and a highly profitable and proven business model, this sleeper company is poised for massive success as we enter the future of hospitality.

