FM Holds Extensive Talks With US Counterpart
10/25/2024 2:01:41 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the region's alarming escalation in great detail on Friday in London.
The necessity of halting Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, the significance of providing enough and sustained humanitarian help, and the complete implementation of Security Council resolution
1701 were also discussed during the meeting.
Along with the shared desire to fortify the strong and stable strategic ties between the two friendly nations in a number of areas, the two top diplomats also talked on the necessity of halting the risky Israeli escalation in the West Bank.
