Bihar: Admin Assures Action In Teachers Assault Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) Seven teachers, who were brutally assaulted in Bihar, met the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Education Department on Friday and sought protection and intervention from the authorities.

The teachers were assaulted at Vasatpur Upgraded High School in Chakai block, Jamui on Wednesday. One of the teachers was beaten 70 times through a stick.

With Jamui's District Magistrate and Superintendent of (SP) present, ACS listened to the teachers' and responded by instructing the SP to promptly investigate and act against those responsible.

Emphasising the department's commitment to teacher safety, the ACS said:“Strict action should be taken against the accused. We want to create a fear-free environment for teachers in schools. This crime is not pardonable.”

Teachers from Vasatpur Upgraded High School in Bihar's Chakai block shared distressing accounts of physical assault and extortion demands from local strongmen before S Siddharth.

Teachers described a hostile environment where seven teachers, including the school in-charge, were allegedly beaten for not meeting extortion demands.

Pleading for their transfer to safer schools, they expressed their fears about fulfilling their duties under such conditions.

The situation escalated when the teachers submitted a formal application to District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma, requesting relocation to other schools. Once the incident gained media attention, the district administration responded, and Jamui SP, SDM Abhay Tiwari, and District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar, among other officials, visited the school to investigate the incident on Thursday.

During his visit, ACS expressed concern over the teachers' accounts, assuring action against the accused.

Assuring the teachers of his dedication to creating a fear-free learning environment, he emphasised that any form of misconduct against educators would not be tolerated, instructing the SP to act swiftly.

Known as one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's trusted IAS officers, the ACS intervention marks a strong statement by the Bihar government, underscoring its commitment to the safety and well-being of its educators.