(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- King of Britain Charles III said on Friday that Commonwealth leaders should learn from history as none can change the past.

"None of us can change the past. But leaders could commit to from history and finding creative ways to right inequalities that endure," he told the Commonwealth Heads of Meeting.

The King was speaking at the opening of the biennial summit in Samoa for the first time as the head of the 56-member group.

In his speech, King Charles said the "most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate. The right ways, and the right language should be used to address inequalities." "It is vital therefore that we understand our history to guide us to make the right choices in the future."

"Let us choose within our Commonwealth family the language of community and respect, and reject the language of division," the king stressed.

Some Commonwealth leaders have called for the UK to pay financial compensation, known as reparations, for its historic role in the slave trade, that was abolished in 1833.

A report published last year by the University of West Indies - backed by Patrick Robinson, a judge who sits on the International Court of Justice - concluded the UK owed more than آ£18tn (USD 23tn) in reparations for its role in slavery in 14 Caribbean countries.

But successive UK governments have resisted these calls. Ahead of the summit, Downing Street insisted the issue of reparations would not be on the agenda.

Starmer told the BBC that slavery was "abhorrent" and that it is important to "talk about our history".

But he added he wanted the summit to focus on "today's challenges," such as climate change and boosting trade within the Commonwealth. (end)

