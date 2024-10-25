S. Gaza Death Toll Up To 38

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The death toll of a deadly Israeli early Friday in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 38 Palestinian martyrs, according to authorities.

Israeli occupying forces have committed several overnight massacres against Palestinian families by targeting their houses in different areas in southeastern Khan Younis, Gaza health authorities said in a press release.

The latest Israeli occupation massacres have also led to the injury of scores of civilians, they added.

The Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far killed at least 42,847 Palestinians, with over 100,544 others injured.

Thousands of Palestinian martyrs are still trapped under the rubble of houses and facilities destroyed in atrocities committed by Israeli occupying forces. (pickup previous)

wab









