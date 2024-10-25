EU Urges Strong, Rapid Path In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) called on Friday for a strong and rapid path in Lebanon, including a ceasefire, accountability for violations of international humanitarian law and organising presidential as soon as possible, alongside the implementation of UN Security Council 1701.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made the remark in a statement following the Paris for Lebanon.

He said that other steps include deploying the Lebanese throughout the country especially in the south to become "the only military force present" and ensuring the presence of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon through a renewed and stronger mandate, in addition to providing unconditional emergency humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people.

Borrell noted that the humanitarian aid provided by the EU to address the consequences of the war in Lebanon has reached nearly 80 million euros.

Meanwhile, the European Commission also announced additional emergency support of 30 million euros for Lebanon in early October.

He stated that the EU has supported the Lebanese Armed Forces through the European Peace Facility with a total of 21 million euros so far, with an additional 40 million euros allocated for next year. He called for providing economic assistance to Lebanon once a new president is elected.

Borrell also urged the international community to do its utmost to contribute to restoring peace in Lebanon on solid foundations that ensure long-term stability and sovereignty.

He considered the situation in Lebanon extremely grave and requiring urgent and significant efforts to put an end to military attacks that are causing immense suffering to civilians and destroying the social fabric of Lebanon. (end)

arn









MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108817978