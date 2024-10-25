War Update: 187 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 24, a total of 187 combat clashes occurred along the frontlines in Ukraine.

This was reported by Andrii Kovalov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on television, according to Ukrinform.

"A total of 187 combat clashes occurred yesterday," Kovalov stated.

According to him, in the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched eight near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove, and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 23 times near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terni, Zarichne, Torske, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces attacked twice in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 55 attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Mykhailivka. The Russian forces concentrated their main efforts in the directions of Selydove and Promin.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 20 attacks, with the heaviest fighting near Novodmytrivka, Zoriane, Kreminna Balka, Novomykolaivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka, Novoselydove, and Hostre.

In the Vremivka secto r, the enemy launched eight attacks in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka, actively using bombers.

In the Orikhiv sector , with air support, the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions four times.

Kovalov also noted that in the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces unsuccessfully tried three times to displace the Ukrainian units from their positions.

Meanwhile, the operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues in Russia's Kursk region. Over the past day, the Russian forces launched 23 airstrikes and carried out over 100 artillery strikes on their own territory.

"Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched one missile strike on Ukraine using two missiles, along with 85 airstrikes, including dropping 153 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, Russians carried out over 4,000 artillery strikes, including 130 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used over 1,500 kamikaze drones over the past day," Kovalov added.

Reportedly, total Russian combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 25, 2024, have reached approximately 685,910 personnel, with 1,630 lost over the past day.