FIFA Ranking: Azerbaijan National Team Earns 1161.8 Points

FIFA announced the ranking table of national teams for October,
Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan national team coached by Fernando Santus placed
118th. The team has 1161.8 points in its assets. The list is headed
by the last world champion, Argentina (1883.5).
The Azerbaijan national football team represents the country in
international football competitions. It's controlled by the
Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.
The majority of Azerbaijan's home matches are held at the
national stadium, Baku National Stadium, with friendly matches
sometimes hosted at club stadiums.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
