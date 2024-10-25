FIFA Ranking: Azerbaijan National Team Earns 1161.8 Points

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

FIFA announced the ranking table of national teams for October, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan national team coached by Fernando Santus placed 118th. The team has 1161.8 points in its assets. The list is headed by the last world champion, Argentina (1883.5).

The Azerbaijan national team represents the country in international football competitions. It's controlled by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

The majority of Azerbaijan's home matches are held at the national stadium, Baku National Stadium, with friendly matches sometimes hosted at club stadiums.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr