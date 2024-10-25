Cyclone Dana Makes Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal, No Casualties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Cyclone Dana made landfall Thursday night till Friday morning in the coastal areas of eastern Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal without any casualties, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The landfall process of cyclone Dana has been completed as the storm landed with a wind speed of around 110 kmph between Bhitarkanika in the Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak in Odisha, it said in a press release.

The cyclone started reaching the coastal areas at around Thursday 12:05 PM Local Time and lasted till 8:30 AM on Friday, it added.

"The maximum sustained wind speed around the centre of the cyclone is about 80 kmph to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," the IMD said, adding that the cyclone is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next six hours.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said after reviewing the situation that the zero casualty mission was achieved with no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm.

"There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty Mission has been successful with cooperation of everyone," Majhi said.

No reports of deaths or injuries came from West Bengal where the cyclone also caused powerful rains accompanied by powerful winds.

In preparation of the cyclone, authorities in Odisha and West Bengal had moved millions of people to safer places and air and rail transportation services have been suspended. In addition, educational institutions were closed and people were warned against going for fishing in the coastal areas. (end)

atk











MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108817868