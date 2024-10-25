'Qatar's Infrastructure Projects Offer Great Opportunities'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's ongoing infrastructure projects in water desalination and smart cities offer great opportunities for Korean companies, noted an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula, the Ambassador of Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar, H E Hyunsoo Yun stressed that The National Strategic Vision 2030 presents substantial opportunities for Korean companies, particularly in and smart infrastructure.

“One of the most promising areas is the power generation market, where Qatar's commitment to generating 20 percent of its electricity from renewable sources aligns with Korea's expertise in this field. Projects like Samsung C&T's 850MW solar power plant in Qatar demonstrate the potential for further collaboration in renewable energy,” he said.

During the five-decade relationship, Korean firms have played a pivotal role in shaping Doha's skyline, building iconic landmarks such as the Sheraton Hotel and the Qatar National Museum, the Ambassador lauded.

He remarked“As Doha continues to develop into a world-class global city, there is a clear role for Korean companies in integrating advanced ICT and sustainable technologies into the urban environment. By leveraging their experience building eco-friendly smart cities, Korean firms can contribute significantly to Qatar's vision of creating a sustainable, technologically advanced urban landscape.”

The bilateral relations between Qatar and Korea have remained robust and the countries are looking to develope cooperation across several realms including sustainable technology, and renewable energy.

In addition to that, Ambassador Yun highlighted that education is also a growing area of cooperation between the countries, driven by a mutual interest in enhancing academic and cultural exchanges.

During the South Korean President H E Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Qatar last year, his engagement with youth leaders at Hamad bin Khalifa University accentuated the importance of educational collaboration. H E Yun said“This interaction has sparked increased interest among Korean students in Qatar. Arabic studies are thriving in Korea, with thousands of students learning the language, reflecting the importance of Arabic in the global economy and the increasing demand for Arabic speakers from Korean companies operating in the Middle East.”

He also outlined that there is a growing interest among Qatari students in learning Korean and its language 'Hangeul', fueled in part by the global popularity of Korean culture.

As a result, an increasing number of Qataris are enrolling in Korean language programs, which is an encouraging sign of the deepening cultural ties between our nations. Ambassador Yun said,“Both governments are committed to further enhancing these educational exchanges, recognizing the important role that language and education play in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.”