Consumer Price Index Up 0.82% Y-O-Y In September

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Consumer Price (CPI) of September 2024 reached 107.82 points, rising by 0.33% when compared to CPI of Aug. 2024, and by 0.82% when compared to CPI of Sept. 2023.

When comparing the main components of CPI of Sept. 2024 with the previous month (Aug. 2024), it is found that there were seven groups increased, three groups decreased, and two groups remained unchanged, the National Planning Council said in a release on Monday.

The groups that showed an increase were as follows: Recreation and Culture by 3.15%; Education by 1.31%; Miscellaneous Goods and Services by 1.09%; Clothing and Footwear by 0.90%; Restaurants and Hotels by 0.26%; Communication by 0.21%; and Furniture and Household Equipment by 0.08%.

A decrease has been recorded in Food and Beverages by 0.99%; Transport by 0.75%; and Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel by 0.44%. Tobacco and Health remained flat at the last months price level.

A comparison of the CPI of Sept. 2024 with the CPI of September 2023 (Annual Change), an increase has been recorded in the general index by 0.82%. This Y-o-Y price increase is primary due to the prices rising in five groups namely: Recreation and Culture by 12.57%; Miscellaneous Goods and Services 6.24%; Communication by 3.96%; Restaurants and Hotels by 2.74; and Education by 1.04%.

A decrease has been shown in price levels in Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel by 4.17%; Food and Beverages by 3.3%; Health by 1.63%; Furniture and Household Equipment by 1.52%; Clothing and Footwear by 1.26%; and Transport by 0.34%. No changes recorded on Tobacco.

The CPI of September 2024 excluding Housing, Water, Electricity and other Fuel stands at 112.07points, recorded an increase of 0.49% when compared to the index of Aug. 2024.

Compared with its counterpart in 2023, the CPI of September increased by 2.00%.