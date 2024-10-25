Qatar And ICAO Sign Mou On Hosting Facilitation Conference In 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar Civil Authority (QCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding arrangements for Qatar hosting the ICAO Facilitation (FALC 2025), slated for the second quarter of next year.

Minister of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti attended the event.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the QCAA, and President of the ICAO Council H E Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The remarked that FALC 2025 will provide stakeholders with a significant opportunity to outline priorities and foster collaboration among entities involved in civil aviation, as well as to align with national and international protocols for the accurate identification of passengers.

He further noted that FALC 2025 is unprecedented in its approach, as it brings together ministers and senior officials from civil aviation authorities across the globe, along with representatives from international organizations, to achieve a consensus on formulating global recommendations addressing critical matters related to the facilitation of air transportation.

The distinctiveness of FALC 2025 lies in the fact that a ministerial declaration concerning civil aviation facilitation will be issued during its high-level ministerial segment. This declaration is intended to enhance aviation services, ensuring dependable and uninterrupted air travel.

It will also inform public policies on critical facilitation matters, thereby aiding in the achievement of the ICAO's strategic objectives related to security and facilitation. Furthermore, it will include recommendations for the upcoming 42nd Session of the ICAO, the Minister said.

Qatar is actively enhancing its national facilitation procedures and processes by integrating the latest passenger identification technologies, improving airport facilities and services, and aligning its systems with international standards in areas such as surveillance, customs clearance, passenger data exchange, International Health Regulations, and other facilitation domains.

The Minister stated that Qatar is fully equipped to host this significant global event. He further emphasized that the collaborative efforts with the ICAO will lead to the successful outcomes of the conference and the efficient implementation of facilitation measures in air transportation.“We look forward to fruitful discussions and workshops during the conference and to introduce the delegates to latest global technologies and air transportation facilitation systems which global exhibitors will showcase at the accompanying exhibition,” the minister said.

Al Hajri said,“We believe that implementing international facilitation standards is essential not only for global commitment but also for sustainable development. Qatar's aviation sector prioritizes enhancing policies and procedures to ensure a comfortable and secure travel experience. We are also committed to ongoing training initiatives to build our capabilities and ensure compliance with the ICAO regulations. Hosting this conference allows for us to share our experiences and benefit from international expertise.”