Chief Of Staff Attends Nasr 2024 Exercise Closing

The Amiri Land Forces concluded the Nasr 2024 exercise, with the participation of Korean forces, under the patronage of Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Staff H E Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

