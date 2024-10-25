Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 9 People In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Israeli air strikes in various regions in Lebanon on Thursday killed nine people, reported the official National News Agency.

The NNA said the warplanes hit Al-Hillaniah in the eastern Baalbeck region, where five people died and several others received injuries.

The Israeli air strikes targeted Kfar Tibnit in the south, killing four people and demolishing properties. They also hit Toul, Boudai, west of Baalbeck, the southern towns of Al-Dhairah, Al-Abbasiah and Maarkaeh, in addition to Tair Harfa and Shihin. These left massive damage.

Thousands of people have been killed and wounded in the Israeli attacks that began in early October. (end)

