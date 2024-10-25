RR Kabel Limited Reports Highest Ever Quarterly & Half Yearly Revenue

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 24, 2024 – RR Kabel (RRK), the leading consumer electricals player & strong presence in Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) has announced its Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024.



Commenting on the Results, Mr. Shreegopal Kabra, MD said, - "RR Kabel has delivered its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly revenues, despite overall moderate volume growth. The Wires & Cables business in the domestic achieved strong double-digit volume growth, while the FMEG segment recorded solid revenue performance, driven by robust volume growth and an improved product mix, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing among peers. Despite challenges like global shipment delays and higher commodity prices, demand has remained stable. Looking ahead, we expect margin improvements in the second half of the year, with our capex plans progressing as scheduled and set for completion by the fiscal year-end. We are also focused on our long-term vision of achieving double-digit EBITDA margins, breakeven in the FMEG segment, capacity expansion, and diversifying into newer and emerging market opportunities"



About RR Kabel: R R Kabel Limited is a leading consumer electrical company in India and has an operating history of over 25 years in the country. It is India's largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes. Committed to quality and innovation, the company's products adhere to global guidelines and standards, ensuring safety and reliability.



The company continues its mission to create quality products using the latest advances in wire design and engineering. The range of wires and cables have national & international product certifications and are compliant with the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, and Authorization of Chemical Substances) and RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) directives. The brand has also conducted extensive research and development to ensure its products adhere to global guidelines and standards.

