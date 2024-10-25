28Th IRENA Council Convenes In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The two-day meeting brings together over 350 representatives from 119 countries to discuss IRENA's work, assess global progress following COP28, and explore strategies to mobilise transition finance.

ABU DHABI, UAE – The International Energy Agency (IRENA) convenes its 28th Council meeting in Abu Dhabi today, the last before the 29th of the Parties (COP29). Over the next two days, IRENA Members are expected to discuss critical topics related to the energy transition, including progress towards tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, as outlined in the Outcome of the First Global Stocktake.

A recently published IRENA report, Delivering on the UAE Consensus: Tracking Progress Toward Tripling Renewable Energy Capacity and Doubling Energy Efficiency by 2030 , in collaboration with COP28 and COP29 Presidencies, the government of Brazil (host of COP30), the ministry of energy of Azerbaijan and the Global Renewables Alliance (GRA), confirms that current national plans are projected to deliver only half of the required growth in renewable power by 2030 to limit rising global temperatures to 1.5°C.

“The 1.5°C target is still within reach, but the risk of missing it is becoming increasingly near,” said IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera.“The third round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) must close the gap towards 2030. With COP29 less than a month away, the gathering of the IRENA Council presents another opportunity to re-emphasise the urgent need to approach Baku with significantly heightened ambition.”

In her capacity as IRENA Council chair, Dr Gloria Magombo secretary for energy and power development, Zimbabwe stated:

“The alarming gap between the current global trajectory of the renewables-based energy transition and our collective climate targets underscore the urgency of IRENA's mission. As chair, I am committed to ensure that the 28th IRENA Council meets with collaborative resolve in support of the Agency's work to accelerate progress across its membership.”

The 28th IRENA Council will also engage in discussions on national experiences in energy transition, challenges and opportunities to enhance the mobilisation of finance towards renewables, and innovative technologies and partnerships essential for the energy transformation of small island economies. The two-day meetings will also collaboratively consider the implementation of the Agency's work programme and budget.

IRENA recently launched ' #3xRenewables for the planet and its people ', a global campaign designed to drive action and collaboration towards tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.





