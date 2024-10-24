Prisoners Transferred From Northern Gaza To Notorious Sde Teiman Camp, Facing Severe Torture Allegations
10/24/2024 11:13:36 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Gaza Strip/ PNN
Al-Dameer Association for Human Rights in Gaza stated that Occupation forces are transferring citizens arrested from northern Gaza during the current military campaign to "Sde Teiman" military camp in a humiliating manner. The detainees are shackled and transported in large trucks, where they face brutal treatment and severe beatings from soldiers using batons, sticks, rifle butts, and kicks.
The human rights organization explained that these detainees are received by soldiers and the suppression unit, accompanied by vicious dogs, enduring continuous beating and mistreatment. They are denied medical treatment, blankets, suitable bedding, and adequate food in both quantity and quality.
The organization confirmed that most cases of martyrdom among detainees from Gaza occurred last March at "Sde Teiman" prison. It noted that, according to testimonies from detainees and revealed videos from inside the facility, soldiers engaged in violence and sexual assault against the detainees. Additionally, all international and human rights organizations have been prevented from visiting and monitoring their conditions.
The organization urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill its responsibilities by monitoring the conditions of the detainees and increasing visits to Gaza's prisoners to expose the abuses and violations they face within the prisons. It also called on the International Criminal Court to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the conditions of detainees and prisoners in occupation jails, as these actions amount to war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity.
