Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region, Elderly Woman Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 71-year-old woman was wounded in the Kherson region as a result of shelling in the village of Rozlyv of the Bilozerska community.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“At about 15:00, the occupiers attacked the village of Rozlyv of the Bilozerka community with artillery,” the report says.

It is noted that due to the enemy shelling , a 71-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, a facial injury and a bruised shoulder. An ambulance team took the victim to the hospital for medical care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of wounded in Kherson region increased as a result of shelling on October 23 - a 67-year-old resident of Rozlyv village was admitted to the hospital on October 24.