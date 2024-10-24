Several Historical Artifacts Discovered In Afghanistan's Laghman

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials in Laghman Province have reported the discovery of thirteen historical artifacts in the region.

The head of the Information and Culture Department of Laghman announced on Thursday, October 24 that these artifacts were found at the“Mia Sahib” site in the Alishing district of the province.

According to the head of the Information and Culture Department, the discovered items include a chest, spear, table, lamp, and other tools.

Officials indicate that these historical artifacts are approximately three hundred years old.

Furthermore, officials from the Laghman Information and Culture Department stated that the artifacts will be transferred to the Laghman Museum following their discovery.

Previously, several historical artifacts were unearthed in the Kaimana Valley of the Alingar district during local excavations.

Mawlavi Abdul Noor Rasooli, the head of the Information and Culture Department of Laghman, noted that these earlier artifacts included a statue, a lion figure, and a teapot, dating back several thousand years.

The discovery of these artifacts not only enriches the cultural heritage of Laghman but also underscores the importance of preserving and promoting Afghanistan's historical treasures.

As efforts continue to unearth and safeguard such items, it highlights the need for greater investment in cultural heritage initiatives across the country.

