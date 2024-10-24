US Election 2024: Eminem And Obama Unite At Electrifying Detroit Rally Against Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) icon and former President Barack joined forces at a rally in Detroit, calling on voters to turn out in force for the upcoming election. The event, aimed at energizing voters in Michigan, featured sharp criticism of former President Donald Trump, who remains a central figure in the landscape.

Eminem, a Detroit native and vocal critic of , took the stage to encourage the crowd to use their voices in the upcoming election. "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me," he said.“And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever. I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote.”

| 'We're ready': Kamala Harris braces for Donald Trump's election night tactics

Obama made a memorable entry, walking out to Eminem's hit song "Lose Yourself." With a playful nod to the rapper's famous lyrics, Obama joked, "I don't usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem. Now I notice my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy... I'm nervous. But on the surface, I look calm and ready."

The rally was not all lighthearted, however, as Obama took aim at Trump, lambasting his economic policies and leadership. Obama asked the crowd why anyone would believe Trump could improve their lives.

| Barack Obama slams Donald Trump's 'definition of strength'

"What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that's good for you," Obama said, before asserting that Trump's actions show he only thinks about himself. "Donald Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he came down that golden escalator nine years ago."